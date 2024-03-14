Married Man Arrested for Raping, Impregnating Minor in Kamrup

A married man was detained by the Palashbari police on Thursday on suspicion of having long-term sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl from Bagan Hatidwar village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Palashbari police station, and then getting her pregnant.
The mutation was discovered only after the teenager's parents took her to the hospital when she complained of a stomach ailment.
The culprit, Kailash Ganguly, was detained by police after the victim's family lodged an FIR at the Palashbari police station based on the girl's confession.
According to reports, the underage girl is currently being held in a children's home for treatment. On the other hand, the culprit was produced before the court today.
Meanwhile, in another instance, allegations of molestation against the principal of Swahid Jadav Nath Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati surfaced, raising serious concerns over safety and protection of students within the educational institution.
Two female students from the aforementioned institution bravely stepped forward, lodging a formal complaint at the Panbazar All Woman Police Station. They accused the principal of misconduct, detailing their distressing experiences. Subsequently, a case numbered 9/24 was registered at the police station under sections 354 (A) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), marking the beginning of official investigations into the matter.
Seeking justice and accountability, the two students also petitioned the Assam State Commission for Women, urging a thorough inquiry into the incident.
Despite the severity of the allegations, the Panbazar women's police station has cited a lack of substantial evidence as a barrier to taking immediate action against the accused.
This development has reignited discussions emphasizing the pressing need for stringent measures to address instances of sexual harassment and assault.
As the investigation progresses, stakeholders eagerly anticipate further updates on this disturbing case.