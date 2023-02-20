Minor Girl of Assam Rescued from Haryana

Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Sahil, who took her to Haryana is absconding and search operation has been launched to nab him.

Currently, the girl is kept in an orphanage in Delhi until her residential information is taken out and her family is contacted.

Last month, a teenage girl hailing from Assam was rescued from an alleged human trafficking bid at Haryana’s Hissar district.

The young girl was abducted by an individual, identified as Usman Ali, from Fakirganj in Dhubri district.

Usman later had brought the girl to Haryana via train and sold her off to traffickers.

Meanwhile, the family members of the girl lodged a complaint at Fakirganj police station as the girl was untraceable.

Usman was arrested by police following the complaint who later revealed that he had sold off the girl to traffickers in Haryana.

Assam police then sprung into action and rescued the girl from the traffickers with the help of Haryana police and brought the girl back to her hometown.

Fortunately, the girl was unharmed, police said, adding that an investigation to unearth further linkages is on.