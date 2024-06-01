NFR to Conduct Airborne Lidar Survey of Lumding – Badarpur Hill Section

The survey will cover the Lumding – Badarpur section, specifically between KM 45 and KM 125. The tender for this project has been awarded to M/S Garudauav Soft Solutions Private Limited, a Noida-based company. The survey will utilize a robust Digital Twin-based AI-powered monitoring system to assess the dynamic geophysical landscape and subterranean environment. This innovative approach will help identify and analyze failure-prone or critical areas for preventive maintenance, minimizing the need for substantial human intervention in regions prone to landslides and slips.