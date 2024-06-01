NFR to Conduct Airborne Lidar Survey of Lumding – Badarpur Hill Section

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is set to conduct an Airborne Electromagnetic Lidar Survey at critical locations of the Lumding – Silchar Hill Section. This advanced survey aims to analyze the region's soil strata, slope stability, natural faults, water accumulation, and hill toe stability, particularly during and after the monsoon season.
The survey will cover the Lumding – Badarpur section, specifically between KM 45 and KM 125. The tender for this project has been awarded to M/S Garudauav Soft Solutions Private Limited, a Noida-based company. The survey will utilize a robust Digital Twin-based AI-powered monitoring system to assess the dynamic geophysical landscape and subterranean environment. This innovative approach will help identify and analyze failure-prone or critical areas for preventive maintenance, minimizing the need for substantial human intervention in regions prone to landslides and slips.
The technologies employed in this survey include non-invasive sensors such as LiDAR, Optical Photogrammetry, Infrared Mapping, Ground Penetrating Radar, and Airborne Electromagnetic systems. These methods will generate extensive data, which will be analyzed using Artificial Intelligence software to identify potential issues and recommend remedial measures.
LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology is crucial for obtaining highly detailed and precise elevation data. The survey will be conducted using airborne or terrestrial LiDAR scanners to capture the topography of the project area, including existing railway tracks, nearby terrain, and relevant structures.
This comprehensive survey will support the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of the railway, playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of railway transportation systems.