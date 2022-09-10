"Victor Das Couldn't Provide Us Any Concrete Evidence": DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta

Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta on Saturday said that Victor Das couldn’t provide viable information on the matter and has misinterpreted the facts.

“Victor couldn’t give us any concrete evidence on the matter at hand. He has misinterpreted the whole incident,” he told reporters while in a haste.

Victor Das was arrested on Friday night for allegedly spreading false rumors over selection to the Grade III and IV posts of the Direct Recruitment examination that was held across Assam on August 21 and 28.

Taking to twitter, the Guwahati Police said, “One Victor Das has been arrested for spreading false rumors and indulging in a conspiracy to foment discord between various sections of society over selection to Government posts.”

Upon interrogation by the police, Das could not furnish any relevant proof of the information that he had circulated over social media.

Victor Das, who owns a coaching institute in Guwahati, in a tweet claimed that “a huge lobby is running for the backdoor appointment” and that “people are demanding money from 3 lakhs to 8 lakhs depending on the post”.

Tagging the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Special DGP GP Singh over twitter, Victor wrote, “Respected Sir, a huge lobby is running for the backdoor appointment of the recently held ADRE exams where people are demanding money from 3 lakhs to 8 lakhs depending on the post, also a few ex-MLA is involved. Please help.”