Women’s Day Horror: Man Allegedly Attacks Wife, Daughter With Acid in Assam

In a horrifying incident on International Women’s Day, a man allegedly attacked his wife and daughter with acid in Assam's Bongaigaon district.

The accused, identified as Jahidul Islam, is currently absconding, while the victims are battling for their lives at Dinaram Memorial Hospital in Abhayapuri.

According to local sources, the attack took place following a domestic dispute. However, the exact cause remains unclear. The sheer brutality of the act has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding swift and stringent action against the perpetrator.

"Today, on Women’s Day, such a shameful act has been committed in our village. A man attacked his wife and daughter with acid, and now they are fighting for their lives. The accused is on the run. We urge the authorities to ensure immediate justice," a local resident stated.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.