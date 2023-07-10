Sawan Somwar Vrat 2023: Vrat, Muhurat, Timings, Significance

The holy month of Sawan in 2023 will commence on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. This year, an additional month called Adhik Maas falls within Sawan, resulting in two months dedicated to Sawan. The month of Sawan will conclude on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Every Monday falling within the month of Sawan is referred to as Sawan Somwar (Sawan Monday)
First Sawan Monday – July 10, 2023, Tithi (lunar day) – Ashtami
Second Sawan Monday – July 17, 2023, Tithi – Amavasya (New Moon)
Third Sawan Monday – July 24, 2023, Tithi – Shashti (Sixth day)
Fourth Sawan Monday (Sawan Somwar 2023) – July 31, 2023, Tithi – Trayodashi (Thirteenth day)
First Sawan Monday – August 7, 2023, Date – Saptami (Seventh day)
Second Sawan Monday – August 14, 2023, Tithi – Trayodashi
Third Sawan Monday – August 21, 2023, Date – Nagpanchami (Fifth day after Amavasya, associated with Nagas or serpents)
Fourth Sawan Monday – August 28, 2023 – Dwadashi (Twelfth day)
Sawan Somwar holds great mythological significance with numerous stories associated with it. According to one legend, during the churning of the ocean by demons and gods in the month of Sawan, a lethal poison emerged. To save the universe, Lord Shiva consumed the poison, which caused intense burning within His body. To soothe the burning sensation, He adorned the crescent moon on His head. Another tale states that Mata Parvati/Maa Gauri observed a special fast on Sawan Somvar to seek Lord Shiva as her husband.
Observing the fast of Sawan Somwar is believed to bless women and unmarried girls with a successful married life. Similarly, men can overcome financial, physical, and mental challenges by observing this fast. Devotees who perform Rudrabhishek Puja on this day find their wishes fulfilled, as Lord Shiva is immensely pleased by their devotion.
On Sawan Monday, devotees worship both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. To begin the puja, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and make a vow to observe the Sawan Somwar fast in front of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. If reciting Sanskrit mantras is challenging, you can also take the vow of fasting by holding water in both palms.
Start the puja by worshiping Lord Ganesha, then proceed to the Shiva temple. Anoint the idols of Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva with Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee). Bathe the idols with Gangajal (holy water from the Ganges) and clean them with a piece of cloth.
Next, adorn both deities with Shringaar (decorations). Offer items such as chunari (a piece of cloth), mehndi (henna), and bangles to Goddess Parvati, and present a sacred thread to Lord Shiva. Devotees can also offer bilva leaves, sweets, and fruits as a bhog (offering).
Light a lamp in the temple and chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is advisable to abstain from consuming food, especially cereals, on this day, but fruits can be consumed.
Performing Rudrabhishek Puja on Shravan Somvar helps eliminate challenges and fulfill the desires of devotees.
Visit a Lord Shiva temple on Monday and donate an umbrella to a person in need after Darshan.
Perform a special Abhishek of Lord Shiva on Sawan Somwar using milk and black sesame seeds to alleviate the impact of chronic diseases.
Anoint Lord Shiva with honey for Sawan Somwar to resolve relationship issues.
As Rakshabandhan, the sacred festival of brothers and sisters, is also celebrated in the month of Sawan, gifting something to your sister on Sawan Somvar is considered auspicious.
Abhishek of Lord Shiva with sugarcane juice can help remove obstacles in economic progress.
Anointing Lord Shiva with saffron-mixed milk can resolve educational difficulties.
Devotees can fulfill their desires by writing "Om Namah Shivaya" on 21 Bel leaves on Sawan Somwar 2023.
Remember, worship and fasting during the month of Sawan hold immense importance for devotees of Lord Shiva. By observing these practices and following the prescribed rituals, devotees seek the blessings and divine grace of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.