Sawan Somwar Vrat 2023: Vrat, Muhurat, Timings, Significance

Significance of Sawan Somwar

Sawan Somwar holds great mythological significance with numerous stories associated with it. According to one legend, during the churning of the ocean by demons and gods in the month of Sawan, a lethal poison emerged. To save the universe, Lord Shiva consumed the poison, which caused intense burning within His body. To soothe the burning sensation, He adorned the crescent moon on His head. Another tale states that Mata Parvati/Maa Gauri observed a special fast on Sawan Somvar to seek Lord Shiva as her husband.

Observing the fast of Sawan Somwar is believed to bless women and unmarried girls with a successful married life. Similarly, men can overcome financial, physical, and mental challenges by observing this fast. Devotees who perform Rudrabhishek Puja on this day find their wishes fulfilled, as Lord Shiva is immensely pleased by their devotion.