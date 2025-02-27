300 KMs In Just Half An Hour? IIT Madras Unveils Hyperloop Test Track

Can we imagine covering a distance of 300 kilometers in just half an hour? This is equivalent to traveling from Guwahati to Jorhat in the same time. As impossible as it may seem, a new development has raised hopes.

IIT Madras has developed India’s first hyperloop test track in collaboration with Indian Railways—an advanced technology that aims to significantly reduce travel time.

Currently, most trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, take around five-and-a-half hours to cover a similar distance, such as the journey from Chennai to Bengaluru.

This hyperloop track is equipped with cutting-edge technology, envisioning a future where passengers travel in pods through low-pressure tubes at speeds exceeding 1,000 km/h.

IIT Madras Test

The test track at IIT Madras spans 422 meters and has been built within the IIT campus. This project is financially supported by the Ministry of Railways.

Updating on the progress, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X: “Collaboration is driving innovation in the transport sector.”

Vaishnaw added that they will identify a "suitable location" for commercial implementation, covering a distance of around 40 to 50 kilometers.

Two previous grants, amounting to $1 million each, have been followed by a third grant of the same amount, Vaishnaw reportedly announced.

These grants aim to further the research and development of hyperloop technology at IIT Madras.

Plans for a Commercial Hyperloop Project

Indian Railways is looking to implement hyperloop technology commercially once the system undergoes extensive testing and proves to be a viable option for intercity transport.

What is Hyperloop?

Hyperloop is an advanced transport system that uses electromagnetically levitating pods inside vacuum tubes to enable rapid, long-distance travel in a short span of time.

The vacuum tubes eliminate air resistance and friction, allowing hyperloop travel to achieve speeds twice that of aircraft.

The system is also designed to consume less energy compared to other modes of transportation.

Currently, hyperloop technology is under development in several countries worldwide.

