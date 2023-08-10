Centre Faces Backlash Over Bill Seeking to Remove CJI from Selection Panel Of CEC, ECs

The opposition parties slammed the move as an attempt to undermine the independence and impartiality of the Election Commission, which is a constitutional body entrusted with conducting free and fair elections in the country. They said that the Bill would give undue influence to the government over the selection of the ECs, who are supposed to act as watchdogs of democracy.

Member of Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, Sushmita Dev who also belongs to All India Trinamool Congress in her official twitter handle wrote, "PM will appoint an Union Cabinet Minister to replace CJI as a member of the selection committee to recommend a Chief Election Commissioner. LOP will be a member but is bound to be outnumbered. This is yet another way to control an institution which must be independent."