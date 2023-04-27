Gauhati HC Asks Assam Police To Submit Case Diary On Complaint Against IYC Chief

In a recent development, the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday directed Assam Police to submit the case diary in connection with the allegation of harassment against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV on May 2.

This comes on the heels of Srinivas moving the High Court seeking to quash the case registered against him filed by now expelled Assam Congress Youth President Angkita Dutta.

Angkita Dutta was expelled from the Indian National Congress for her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

A suspension letter was issued by the AICC saying, “Hon’ble Congress President has expelled Dr. Angkita Dutta, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress from the primary membership of the party, for six years, for her anti-party activities, with immediate effect.”

Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati, Dutta said, “'Congress party's decision to oust me has hurt me a lot. At some point, the party will realize that the allegations I made are true and not baseless. I made allegations against one person and it was not against the party. Congress has misunderstood me; some leaders of the party had misunderstood me. Nevertheless, time will say who is right and who is wrong. I had an issue with Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata who doesn’t know how to respect a woman.”

Dutta also alleged that the troll army or paid social media workers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata has maligned her image on social media.

Angkita continued stating that the troll army of Srinivas has been trying to malign her image by pointing her out in the Sharda Chit Fund Scam and ED/PMLA cases, which she claimed that she is not part of any scam.

She alleged that Srinivas has tried to portray himself as a ‘Masiha’ (messenger of god) during the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation.

“Though his troll army or paid social media workers may claim that he is an oxygen man of India, but I was in the system as well, he had created this image of ‘Masiha’. This was purely a PR Stunt or you can say an Exercise. Until someone asks for any help on Twitter, he didn’t help. This is known to all, even the senior leaders of Congress know it. An oxygen man cannot harass a woman or what? Is he a god?” questioned Dutta.

Moreover, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police also summoned the IYC chief to its office in Guwahati.

The CID initiated a probe into the allegations made by Dutta against the IYC cheif after orders from the National Commission for Woman (NCW).

In a notice dated April 23, Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati) asked Srinivas B V to appear for questioning on May 2 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am.

The CID has directed the politician that if he fails to appear in time, the CID will take legal action.