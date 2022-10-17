Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed Next CJI, Oath-Taking on Nov 9

Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud have been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday.

Justice Chandrachud will be sworn in as India's 50th Chief Justice by President Droupadi Murmu on November 9.

Chandrachud will succeed Justice UU Lalit, who is serving a short tenure of just 74 days. Last week, CJI Lalit had recommended Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor since he is the senior-most Supreme Court judge.

CJI Lalit had a brief tenure of 74 days as the head of India's judiciary and would demit office on November 8.

A tweet in this regard was shared by Union law minister Kiren Rijiju.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

Rijiju further extended his best wishes to the next CJI for the formal oath-taking ceremony.