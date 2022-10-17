Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed Next CJI, Oath-Taking on Nov 9

Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud have been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday.
Justice Chandrachud will be sworn in as India's 50th Chief Justice by President Droupadi Murmu on November 9.
Chandrachud will succeed Justice UU Lalit, who is serving a short tenure of just 74 days. Last week, CJI Lalit had recommended Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor since he is the senior-most Supreme Court judge.
CJI Lalit had a brief tenure of 74 days as the head of India's judiciary and would demit office on November 8.
A tweet in this regard was shared by Union law minister Kiren Rijiju.
“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” Rijiju wrote on Twitter.
Rijiju further extended his best wishes to the next CJI for the formal oath-taking ceremony.
Justice Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court. His father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978 to July 11, 1985.
Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court. He was also the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000 until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.
He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.