PM Modi Hails Soldiers and Veterans on Infantry Day

On the occasion, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and other senior officials laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.

Infantry Day is observed annually to honor the landing of the 1st Battalion of the SIKH Regiment at the Srinagar airfield on October 27, 1947. This historic event aimed to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the malicious intentions of Pakistani Kabaili Raiders, who were supported by the Pakistan Army.

This courageous action successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempts to seize control of Jammu and Kashmir. Infantry is also known as the "Queen of the Battle" and its history is as old as the first human war.