PM Modi Hails Soldiers and Veterans on Infantry Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the indomitable spirit and courage of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry on the occasion of Infantry Day.
Taking to platform 'X', PM Modi wrote, "On Infantry Day, we all salute the indomitable spirit and courage of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry, who tirelessly protect us. They always stand resolute in the face of any adversity, ensuring the safety and security of our nation. The infantry embodies the essence of strength, valour and duty, inspiring every Indian."
Extending his wishes to the infantry personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the infantry plays a pivotal role in protecting the country.
"Greetings and best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Infantry on Infantry Day. Infantry plays a pivotal role in protecting our country. Their courage, valour and sacrifice continue to inspire everyone. India is proud of its brave infantry personnel," Rajnath Singh wrote on 'X'.
On the occasion, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and other senior officials laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.
Infantry Day is observed annually to honor the landing of the 1st Battalion of the SIKH Regiment at the Srinagar airfield on October 27, 1947. This historic event aimed to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the malicious intentions of Pakistani Kabaili Raiders, who were supported by the Pakistan Army.
This courageous action successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempts to seize control of Jammu and Kashmir. Infantry is also known as the "Queen of the Battle" and its history is as old as the first human war.