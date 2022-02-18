PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 2 New Railway Lines In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra on Friday. The virtual inauguration for the fifth and sixth line between the two locations will begin at 4.30 pm.

Apart from that Modi will also flag off two suburban trains in the Mumbai suburban railway section.

After the inauguration, PM Modi will be delivering an address on the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed yesterday.

The railway lines are a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B) and have been built at a cost of ₹620 crores. The two additional railway lines were approved in 2008 to set apart suburban and long-distance trains.

The railway lines will feature a 1.4 km long rail flyover, three major bridges, 21 minor bridges and will reduce the interference of long-distance train’s traffic significantly.

Two tracks out of the four existing tracks between Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) were used for slow local trains and two for fast local, mail express and goods trains.

The statement said that the new lines will also aid in the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city. They will facilitate the Railways to launch 80 to 100 more local trains by the year end, reducing the crowds between CSMT and Kalyan/ Karjat and Kasara.

The Railways will be also be able to operate both suburban local and outstation trains on separate tracks between Thane and Diva which will improve the punctuality of trains.