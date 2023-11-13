MHA Declares Several Meitei Extremist Organizations "Unlawful" For 5 Years

Considering all these facts, the MHA said there was a need for immediate curb and control of the Meitei Extremist Organisations as they are suspected of taking the opportunity to mobilize their cadres for escalating their secessionist, subversive, terrorist and violent activities; propagate anti-national activities in collusion with forces inimical to sovereignty and integrity of India; indulge in killings of civilians and targeting of the police and security force personnel; procure and induct illegal arms and ammunitions from across the international border and extort and collect huge funds from public for their unlawful activities.