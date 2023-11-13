MHA Declares Several Meitei Extremist Organizations "Unlawful" For 5 Years

Several Meitei extrimist organizations, their factions, wings and front organizations were on Monday declared as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a period of five years.
The organizations that have been listed as unlawful include the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing the Manipur Poeples' Amry (MPA), the Poople's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, the Red Army.
Furthermore, the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the Red Army, the Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom) and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) were also on the list.
Through a notification the ministry highlighted that the action is taken by exercising the "powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act".
The order will be effective for a period of five years starting from Monday (November 13, 2023), it read.
The notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Meitei Extremist Organisations, namely, the Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary Peoples' Front (RPF), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples' Army (MPA), the Peoples' Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, the "Red Army", the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the "Red Army", the Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom) and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) along with all their factions, wings and front organisations, as unlawful associations."
The home ministry has said that the action is based on the inputs that all the Meitei extremist organizations - the PLA and its political wing RPF, the UNLF and its armed wing MPA), the PREPAK and its armed wing "Red Army", the KCP and its armed wing also called the "Red Army", the KYKL, the CorCom and the ASUK - have as their professed aim to establish an independent nation by secession of Manipur from India through armed struggle and to incite indigenous people of Manipur for such secession.
The MHA said that besides that, these Meitei extremist organizations have been engaging in activities prejudicial to the soverignty and integrity of India and employing and engaging in armed means to achieve their objectives of attacking and killing the security forces, police and civilians in Manipur.
The notification further read, "Indulging in acts of intimidation, extortion and looting of the civilian population for collection of funds for their Organisations; making contacts with sources abroad for influencing public opinion and for securing their assistance by way of arms and training for the purpose of achieving their secessionist objective; and maintaining camps in neighbouring countries for the purpose of sanctuaries, training and clandestine procurement of arms and ammunition."
Moreover, the Ministry said the activities of the Meitei Extremist Organisations are considered "detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they are unlawful associations".
Considering all these facts, the MHA said there was a need for immediate curb and control of the Meitei Extremist Organisations as they are suspected of taking the opportunity to mobilize their cadres for escalating their secessionist, subversive, terrorist and violent activities; propagate anti-national activities in collusion with forces inimical to sovereignty and integrity of India; indulge in killings of civilians and targeting of the police and security force personnel; procure and induct illegal arms and ammunitions from across the international border and extort and collect huge funds from public for their unlawful activities.