Jio AirFiber Launched In 8 Cities On Ganesh Chaturthi

Jio launched its all-new JioAirFiber services on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as announced earlier in its annual general meeting. In the initial stages, Jio AirFiber will go live in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.
Jio is aiming to tap into the segment with a potential market size of over 200 million Indian homes. Jio's optical fiber infrastructure currently spans over 1.5 million kilometers across India.
JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Users will have to just plug it in and turn it on and they will have a personal WiFi hotspot at their homes.
Jio AirFiber is a fixed wireless access solution that brings clutter-free high speed connectivity of up to 1 Gbps to homes and offices. Multiple devices including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on the internet speeds.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani said, "Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace."
"With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home," he added.
The tariffs for Jio AirFiber starts from Rs 599 for speed of 30Mbps connection and offers over 550 digital channels and over 14 OTT applications and extends to Jio AirFiber Max which offers 1,000 Gbps connection speed at Rs 3,999 with over 550 digital channels and over 14 OTT apps. Plans are available in six month of one year options.
Customers will be able to give a missed call through WhatsApp on the number 60008 60008, visit the Jio website or a nearest Jio store for a new connection.
Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 45 crore.