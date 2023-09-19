Jio AirFiber Launched In 8 Cities On Ganesh Chaturthi

The tariffs for Jio AirFiber starts from Rs 599 for speed of 30Mbps connection and offers over 550 digital channels and over 14 OTT applications and extends to Jio AirFiber Max which offers 1,000 Gbps connection speed at Rs 3,999 with over 550 digital channels and over 14 OTT apps. Plans are available in six month of one year options.