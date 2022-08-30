Assam Tender: Sd/- Executive Engineer, P.W.D. Nagaon, Raha, Dhing & Batadrava Territorial Building Division, Nagaon.

PRESS NOTICE

The Executive Engineer, PWD, Nagaon, Raha, Dhing & Batadrava Territorial Building Division, Nagaon on behalf of Governor of Assam invites item rate bids in electronic tendering system for the work “Construction of Boundary Wall at the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon District.” with an approximate value of work of Rs.25,16,710.00 from APWD registered Class-I (A/B/C)/ Class-II (within this circle) contractors having experience of similar nature of work. Details of the bids may be seen at e-procurement portal website: www.assamtenders.gov.in and also in the office of the undersigned during office hours