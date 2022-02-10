Assam Rifles Recovers Heroin Worth 3 Crore From Mizoram’s Champhai

Troops of the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered a total of 751.2 grams of Heroin in a search operation conducted at Champhai district in Mizoram.

The recovered heroin is worth approximately Rs 3 Crore.

The heroin was recovered from Venglai village in Champhai district.

Earlier, Mizoram excise and narcotics department on Monday seized 503 grams of heroin valued at Rs 14 lakh from two places of the state and arrested three persons in connection to the case.

Acting on a tip-off, the department officials and Assam Rifles personnel launched an operation in Bulfekzawl area in Champhai district near Myanmar border.

They seized 492 grams of heroin from a peddler and arrested him, the official said.

The arrested trio has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.