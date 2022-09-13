CID Officer Found Dead at Guwahati Hotel

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) was found dead at a hotel in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

The deceased CID officer, identified as Nirmal Bhuyan, was found dead at Hotel Bhagaban in city’s Bora service area.

According to sources, Bhuyan had been staying in room no. 201 of the hotel for the past four months. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

The hotel staff informed that Bhuyan had a few visitors time to time during the four months period but nothing unusual happened.

He was last seen on Sunday evening, one of the staff members said.

Meanwhile, Bhuyan's family members suspect that he may have died due to excessive drinking as he was an alcoholic and also underwent an open-heart surgery years ago.

Moreover, his wife informed that he had been living away from his family for the past few years due to an altercation between the two.

Paltanbazar police later reached the scene and took stock of the situation. Further investigation into the matter is underway.