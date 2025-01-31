New Details Surface On Arrested Assam Excise Secretary Indreswar Kalita

Following ACS Indreswar Kalita’s arrest in a disproportionate assets case, it has been reported that his assets exceeded more than 200 per cent of his known sources of income.

Kalita, the secretary of the Assam government’s Excise Department, was arrested on Wednesday by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell following raids at his residence at Nirvana Apartment in Guwahati’s Sundarpur.

He was presented before a court today after his arrest. Notably, he was raided twice in January 2024. During the operations, the CM Vigilance Cell recovered evidence of several assets acquired illegally.

As per reports, the sleuths also found bank records highlighting crores of rupees accumulated beyond his legal income sources. Kalita was also questioned twice in April last year.

