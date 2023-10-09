Searching for Roots with Pragjyotishpur LitFest 2023

An acclaimed author himself, Devchoudhury in his welcome address emphasised on showcasing the history, culture and languages of eastern Bharat in the right perspective. Expressing anger over the tendency of many highly educated people to undermine the heritage of their own land, Devchoudhury argued that many intellectuals try to define the Indian literature with foreign theories only to cover up the serenity of ancient civilizations. Ms Liyaquat made a strong statement that for her the motherland always comes first before her religion. She insisted on strengthening the roots for each and every Indian who might have changed their way of worshiping or adopting a different culture in the courses of time.