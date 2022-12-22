Centre Issues Revised Guidelines for International Arrivals

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals amid surge in sub variant BF.7 Omicron in China.

The revised guidelines will come into effect from December 24.

The notice reads, “Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ in context of COVID-19 pandemic and updated the same from time to time. The present guidelines are being revised in light of increasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to review the present covid-19 situation in the country, preparedness of health infrastructure and emergence of variants and their public health implications and cautioned against complacency.

"PM cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil. He reiterated that COVID is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports," a PMO release said.