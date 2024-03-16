SEBA To Begin Online Registration For Class IX From April

Starting in April, the online registration for Class IX students under the jurisdiction of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will kick off, the board informed on Friday.
The registration process will require providing the 17-digit student ID of Class VIII used in the Gunotsav or Siksha Setu portal for government schools or UDISE code in case of private schools where the students are enrolled, the notification from SEBA informed.
No student will be allowed to complete the registration process without providing the 17-digit student ID, it added.
The SEBA notification read, "It is for information of all concerned Schools, affiliated under Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), that the ONLINE REGISTRATION OF CLASS IX STUDENTS FOR THE YEAR 2024 will start in the month of April 2024."
"As last year, for Registration, 11 digit UDISE Code of each School will be required."
"In addition, this year for Registration of the Students, 17 digit Student ID of Class VIII, used in Gunotsav or Siksha Setu in case of Govt Schools and available in UDISE database in case of Private Schools, will be mandatory. School has to enter the 17 digit Student ID as mentioned in the Marks Sheet of Class VIII, in the Registration portal. The school will have to collect the marksheet of Class VIII, while admitting the student in Class IX."
Further details regarding the exact registration dates and comprehensive instructions will be communicated in due course, the notification from SEBA further mentioned.