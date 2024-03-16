SEBA To Begin Online Registration For Class IX From April

"In addition, this year for Registration of the Students, 17 digit Student ID of Class VIII, used in Gunotsav or Siksha Setu in case of Govt Schools and available in UDISE database in case of Private Schools, will be mandatory. School has to enter the 17 digit Student ID as mentioned in the Marks Sheet of Class VIII, in the Registration portal. The school will have to collect the marksheet of Class VIII, while admitting the student in Class IX."