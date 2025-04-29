Tezpur University Launches Eight New Programmes in Line with NEP 2020

Tezpur University is set to introduce eight new academic programs from the academic year 2025-26, following the directives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aimed at transforming the higher education landscape in India. The university made this announcement during a press conference held at the Guwahati Press Club on Tuesday.

Among the new offerings, the Dual Degree B.Tech-MBA program is particularly notable. This integrated course, the first of its kind in the Northeast, will allow students to simultaneously pursue degrees in Engineering and Management.

Other new courses include:

Bachelor's Program in Linguistics and Language Technology

Bachelor's Program in Sociology

M.Tech (Postgraduate) in Solar Energy Engineering

M.Tech (Postgraduate) in Production Technology and Automation

Postgraduate Program in Translation Studies

Executive Development Program in Renewable Energy and Energy Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Market Studies

The university has already initiated the online registration process for admissions to these programs. Students interested in undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph.D., diploma, and other programs can apply via the university's website. Presently, Tezpur University offers 84 courses, with the new programs designed to align with NEP guidelines, providing students with a comprehensive and modern curriculum.

Students can choose from a variety of fields, including Science, Engineering, Humanities, Social Sciences, and Management. Admission will be based on entrance exams such as the Tezpur University Entrance Exam, GATE-B, JEE Mains, Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs, Design Entrance Tests, and other relevant examinations.

Additionally, candidates will be selected based on national and state-level qualification exams like the National Eligibility Test, State Eligibility Test, and GATE.

For further details on the programs, eligibility, and the admission process, students can visit the university’s website at https://www.tezu.ernet.in/academic/admission2025/. The university has also set up a helpline for prospective students seeking guidance and assistance regarding the entrance exams.

The last date for submitting online applications for the Tezpur University Entrance Exam is May 10, 2025. The exam will take place between June 6-8, 2025. In a bid to support meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, fee concessions will be provided. The university aims to offer students a dynamic, multidisciplinary, and career-oriented educational experience through this new admission process.

