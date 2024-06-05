"Corporate India Can Play Key Role in Achieving Environmental Goals", Says Pradip Shah

On World Environment Day, the co-founder of Grow-Trees.com highlighted how businesses in India can take actionable steps towards a greener India.

With increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental issues, companies worldwide are taking proactive steps to support green initiatives. According to a survey published by SAP in April this year, 77 per cent of Indian businesses have veered towards eco-friendly strategies not just for environmental benefits but also to improve outcomes such as revenue growth to a moderate or strong degree.