"Corporate India Can Play Key Role in Achieving Environmental Goals", Says Pradip Shah

On World Environment Day, the co-founder of Grow-Trees.com highlighted how businesses in India can take actionable steps towards a greener India.
With increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental issues, companies worldwide are taking proactive steps to support green initiatives. According to a survey published by SAP in April this year, 77 per cent of Indian businesses have veered towards eco-friendly strategies not just for environmental benefits but also to improve outcomes such as revenue growth to a moderate or strong degree.
On the manufacturing end, companies are striving to minimise waste and energy consumption. The use of recyclable and biodegradable raw materials and a transition towards renewable energy sources is also increasing. Supporting green initiatives as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is another way through which companies are contributing to environmental preservation.
Pradip Shah, the co-founder of Grow-Trees.com, which is actively initiating afforestation projects around the country believes corporate organizations can be active stakeholders in the well-being of the environment.
“One of the strategies they can implement is encouraging employees on occasions like World Environment Day to undertake specific, actionable environmental missions. This can include planting trees, reducing carbon footprint, or implementing recycling programs,” he said.
This year’s World Environment Day theme is Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience, with the slogan ‘Our Land. Our Future.
We are #GenerationRestoration.’ According to Mr Shah, planting trees is one of the most effective ways to nourish and restore the earth. As he says, "Though there are many ways to minimise carbon emissions, planting trees is the simplest way to create effective carbon sinks. Trees offer multiple environmental and conservation benefits. They not only absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere but also release oxygen. They improve water quality, protect soil and land from erosion and also shelter biodiversity."
Grow-Trees.com has been working to expand India’s green cover ever since its inception in 2010 by planting millions of trees, restoring ecosystems, and creating a positive ripple effect across local communities. Some of the impact-specific projects from Grow-Trees include Trees for Ecotourism™, Trees for Tigers®, Trees for Tribals®, and Trees for Villagers™, among others, which are being implemented in various states in India. Grow-Trees.com not only enables companies to gift trees to honour customers, employees, dealers, and stakeholders but also issues a personalised co-branded eTreeCertificate® for every tree planted.
“By encouraging their employees to participate in green initiatives, companies can foster a culture of environmental responsibility. The employees too will feel more connected to their organisation’s values and mission. Additionally, every sapling they plant will contribute its might to battle climate change, expand wildlife habitats and support local communities," concludes Mr Shah.