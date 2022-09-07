Assam Govt Distributes Anundoram Borooah Award to 22,601 Meritorious Students

As part of the Anundoram Borooah Award, the Assam Government on Wednesday distributed Rs 16,000 each to students who secured more than 75 percent in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations 2022.

A total Rs 36 crores were transferred to the bank accounts of 22,601 meritorious students. Apart from this top position holders were also awarded.