Assam Govt Distributes Anundoram Borooah Award to 22,601 Meritorious Students

As part of the Anundoram Borooah Award, the Assam Government on Wednesday distributed Rs 16,000 each to students who secured more than 75 percent in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations 2022.
A total Rs 36 crores were transferred to the bank accounts of 22,601 meritorious students. Apart from this top position holders were also awarded.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed the Anundoram Borooah Award at a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardeva Auditorium in Guwahati. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Education Advisor Nani Gopal Mahanta and other senior officials were present at the occasion.
Anundoram Borooah Award is an ambitious scheme of the Assam Government to inspire students to strive for academic excellence.
The scheme was launched by the Assam Government in 2005 to help enhance healthy competition amongst students and enrich their knowledge through IT education.