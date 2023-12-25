Atal Bihari Vajpayee Statue To Be Constructed at Atal Udyan in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a statue of former Prime Minsiter Atal Behari Vajpayee would be constructed at the Atal Udyan in Guwahati.
The Assam chief minister laid the foundation stone of the statue at an event organized on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee the Atal Udyan in Guwahati on Monday.
Speaking at the occasion, CM Sarma said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and today on his birthday under the aegis of the Government of Assam, in his memory, we have decided to build a statue of him in this Atal Udyan and we have started the construction work for the same. Next year on this day, we hope to have the auspicious inauguration of the statue.”
“Be it the Pokhran Nuclear tests or the Highway expansion, be it the victory in Kargil or reforms in education sector, Atal ji laid equal emphasis in developing every sector as a strong one to contribute towards the growth of Bharat,” he added.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the people of Assam are forever indebted to the late former Prime Minister for his visionary steps for the state and the Northeast. He pointed out that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a ‘soft spot’ for the northeast which was reflected in his policies "favoring" the region.
Earlier today, CM Sarma also paid rich tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Atal Udyan in Guwahati.