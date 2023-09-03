Guwahati: Multi-Stakeholder Meet Held to Fix Adequate Wages of Tea Garden Workers

A state-level multi stakeholder discussion was held by the Assam Labour Department and International Labour Organization (ILO) in Guwahati to propose adequate wages for tea plantation workers.
The meeting was held at the Administrative Staff College on Saturday under the Chairpersonship of Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Principal Secretary of Labour and Welfare, Assam, and in the presence of the Labour Commissioner.
Dr. Chakravarthy welcomed the representatives from the Government, the Tea Garden Management Associations, Tea Garden Unions and other experts. He enlightened on the commitment of the Government to fix the minimum wage in tea gardens in a scientific manner and in accordance with the International Labour Standards.
On the other hand, officials of the ILO highlighted the commitment and proactive approach of the Assam Government in ensuring adequate wages to the workers.
ILO Wage Specialist Anoop Satpathy and National Project Coordinator Ranjit Prakash also participated in the meeting.
All participants of the meeting appreciated the Government’s suggestion to fix the minimum wages in tea gardens. A decision was taken to fix wages through dialogue as facilitated by ILO. It was also decided to proceed with the collaboration of the Government of Assam and ILO as per the blueprint presented by the ILO.