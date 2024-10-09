Aimee Baruah Takes Legal Action Against Congress Spokesperson Over Alleged Lewd Remarks

The case arises from comments made by Reetam Singh on Twitter, where he allegedly directed lewd remarks at Aimee Baruah and Pijush Hazarika. The case, numbered 1091/24, has been filed under Sections 69/67(7)/253/356/74/79 of the BNS and IT Act 67. Although Singh has secured bail in the matter, he continues to face police interrogation and was allowed to leave the police station following questioning.