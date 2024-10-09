Aimee Baruah Takes Legal Action Against Congress Spokesperson Over Alleged Lewd Remarks

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah, the wife of Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, has filed a case against Congress Spokesperson Reetam Singh on Wednesday. Singh was subsequently questioned by Dispur police regarding the allegations.
The case arises from comments made by Reetam Singh on Twitter, where he allegedly directed lewd remarks at Aimee Baruah and Pijush Hazarika. The case, numbered 1091/24, has been filed under Sections 69/67(7)/253/356/74/79 of the BNS and IT Act 67. Although Singh has secured bail in the matter, he continues to face police interrogation and was allowed to leave the police station following questioning.
Reetam Singh has been vocally critical of Aimee Baruah and her minister husband on social media. He has made several accusations against Pijush Hazarika, claiming that the minister and his alleged "evil nexus" defrauded Assam in the name of the Semiconductor Industry. Additionally, Singh has accused Hazarika of cheating former employees of the Jagiroad Paper Mill.
Following a talk show on Pratidin Time, Singh tweeted, “Today my iPad received more screen time than I did. But I must say, it felt great to challenge BJP Assam and dismantle their false propaganda regarding the Jagiroad Semiconductor Assembly factory. Dear Pijush Hazarika, if you were seeking an apology, I’ve composed a eulogy for you and Himanta Biswa Sarma’s political careers!”
In another tweet, Singh made a controversial reference to Aimee Baruah, saying, “Only in Assam, a 3-month-old baby is killed by the negligence of Aimee Baruah while shooting the Semkhor movie. But we are okay with it.”
This tweet included many other names; however, for relevance, only this extract has been included in the story.