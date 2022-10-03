Assam: 3 Killed In Separate Road Accidents

As many as three people were killed in separate road accidents in different parts of Assam on Monday amid Durga Puja celebrations across the state.
According to reports, a two-wheeler rider was killed in Assam’s Golaghat after the scooty he was riding, lost control and fell on the road.
The incident took place at Rangajan in the Golaghat district of Assam. The rider of the two-wheeler was killed on the spot.
The deceased was identified as Debajit Bora. Onlookers mentioned that the accident took place as he was trying to overtake another vehicle when he lost control of his scooty and crashed.
Elsewhere, in another tragic accident, two motorcycle riders were killed after being rammed by a freight truck in Assam’s Nagaon.
Locals said that the motorcycle on which the two were travelling, was hit from behind by a ten-wheeler freight truck near Downtown resort at Samaguri in Nagaon.
The deceased were identified as Papu Gogoi and Bipul Gogoi, both residents of Borhat in the Charaideo district of Assam.
Meanwhile, the driver of the truck fled from the scene, having caused the accident. Reports stated that the truck was coming from Guwahati and was headed towards Sivasagar when the accident took place.
