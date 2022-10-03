Assam: 3 Killed In Separate Road Accidents

As many as three people were killed in separate road accidents in different parts of Assam on Monday amid Durga Puja celebrations across the state.

According to reports, a two-wheeler rider was killed in Assam’s Golaghat after the scooty he was riding, lost control and fell on the road.

The incident took place at Rangajan in the Golaghat district of Assam. The rider of the two-wheeler was killed on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Debajit Bora. Onlookers mentioned that the accident took place as he was trying to overtake another vehicle when he lost control of his scooty and crashed.

