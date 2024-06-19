Assam Cabinet Greenlights Initiatives to Boost Youth Sports and Support Traders

In a bid to foster emerging sports talent and support the trader community, the Assam Cabinet has approved two significant initiatives aimed at enhancing local infrastructure and addressing business concerns.
Boosting Youth Sports
To encourage budding sportspersons and build on the success of the Khel Maharan movement, the Cabinet has approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to provide substantial assistance to one Youth Club or Sports Association in each of Assam's 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs).
Key Points of the SOP:
Financial Assistance: Each Youth Club/Sports Association will receive ₹15 lakh.
Infrastructure Development: ₹5 lakh will be earmarked for the development of infrastructure, electrification, and other essential facilities. This fund will act as a flexipool for standalone Youth Clubs that lack necessary infrastructure.
Sporting Equipment: The remaining ₹10 lakh will be utilized to procure necessary sporting equipment. The equipment requirements will be determined by a local committee headed by the District Commissioner (DC) and will be provided by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare. All equipment procurement will be done through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).
Selection Process: Youth Clubs and Sports Associations will be selected by District Committees based on guidelines issued by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department.
Supporting the Trader Community
Addressing the concerns of the business community regarding GST notices, the Cabinet has decided to undertake a series of regional consultations.
Key Points of the Initiative:
Consultation Leadership: State Ministers Ajanta Neog and Ashok Singhal will lead the consultations.
Locations: Consultations will be held in six key locations across the state: Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Silchar.
Timeline: A comprehensive report based on these consultations will be submitted within one month.