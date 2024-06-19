Assam Cabinet Greenlights Initiatives to Boost Youth Sports and Support Traders

Infrastructure Development : ₹5 lakh will be earmarked for the development of infrastructure, electrification, and other essential facilities. This fund will act as a flexipool for standalone Youth Clubs that lack necessary infrastructure.

Sporting Equipment: The remaining ₹10 lakh will be utilized to procure necessary sporting equipment. The equipment requirements will be determined by a local committee headed by the District Commissioner (DC) and will be provided by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare. All equipment procurement will be done through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).