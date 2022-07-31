Assam Couple Held For Torturing Minor House Help

A couple was arrested in Assam’s Golaghat for allegedly torturing a minor house help they had employed at their house.

According to reports, the couple, identified as Nirupam Das and Pinky Saikia, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s family.

The couple was arrested from Moran under Dibrugarh district, police said.

The family alleged that the couple had been torturing the girl physically and mentally for the past four months.

The woman however denied the allegations and said that they were being framed.

An investigation into the matter has been launched by the police.

It is learned that Nirupam Das works as an official of the Tea Board at Sonari and Pinky Saikia is an employee of the Sericulture department at Demow.