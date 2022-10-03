Assam Gov Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Haflong

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Haflong in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assam Governor said, "I am immensely delighted to have unveiled the statue of Father of the Nation in the beautiful Haflong town. By inaugurating the statue, I have paid my deepest tributes to Mahatma ji."

"The values and ethics upheld by Bapu ji are not just an inspiration but a guiding light to our society. His ever-relevant teaching of truth, non-violence and brotherhood strengthen the global philosophy of love for fellow human beings," Mukhi said.

The Assam Governor also thanked NC Hills Autonomous Council Administration for taking the lead in installing the statue in the hill district which according to him would help the younger generation to get themselves acquainted with Mahatma Gandhi and grow up with his teachings.