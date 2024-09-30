Assam Govt Reengages Senior IPS Officers Post-Retirement in Key Roles

In a significant move aimed at strengthening law enforcement in the state, the Assam Government has decided to reengage two senior IPS officers post-retirement for critical roles in the police force.
As per the official notification, the Governor of Assam has approved the reengagement of Hiren Chandra Nath (AM: 1996), currently serving as Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch), Assam. Nath, who is set to retire on September 30, 2024, will continue to serve in the police department as Special Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) for a maximum period of two years, effective from October 1, 2024.
Nath will retain full administrative and financial powers in his new role.
Additionally, Jitmol Doley (Retd.), has also been reappointed on a contractual basis as Inspector General of Police (Operations), Assam, with his headquarters in Guwahati.
His engagement is also for a period of two years, commencing from October 1, 2024.
These reappointments were sanctioned following the approval of the Assam Cabinet in its meeting held on September 24, 2024.
Both appointments will be governed by the Home & Political Department’s Office Memorandum issued on July 26, 2023, and the Personnel (A) Department’s Office Memorandum dated July 18, 2018, outlining the terms of post-retirement engagement and remuneration.