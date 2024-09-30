Assam Govt Reengages Senior IPS Officers Post-Retirement in Key Roles

As per the official notification, the Governor of Assam has approved the reengagement of Hiren Chandra Nath (AM: 1996), currently serving as Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch), Assam. Nath, who is set to retire on September 30, 2024, will continue to serve in the police department as Special Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) for a maximum period of two years, effective from October 1, 2024.