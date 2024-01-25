Assam IPS Surendra Kumar To Receive President's Medal for Distinguished Service on R-Day

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

Out of 102 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to Police Service, 04 to Fire Service and 04 to Civil Defence& Home Guard Service. Out of 753 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), 667 have been awarded to Police Service, 32 to Fire Service, 27 to Civil Defence& Home Guard Service and 27 to Correctional Service.