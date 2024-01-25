Assam IPS Surendra Kumar To Receive President's Medal for Distinguished Service on R-Day
In a proud moment for the Assam Police, IPS Surendra Kumar, ADGP (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption), has been conferred the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) on the occasion of Republic Day.
Along with Surendra Kumar, 14 other police personnel have been presented with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). The awarded officers are:
• Shri Jayanta Sarathi Borah, DCP (Traffic)
• Shri Chidananda Borah, DSP
• Shri Ashim Kumar Dey, DSP
• Shri Dharmendra Saikia, AS (UB)
• Shri Pranab Bora, ASI (UB)
• Shri Buayanta Das, ASI (WO/WT)
• Shri Bolondaw Phonglo, Naik (AB)
• Shri Parikhit Gondhia, Havilder Clerk
• Shri Sanjay Kumar Das, UBC
• Shri Nilkamal Suklabaidya, ABC
• Smt. Junumoni Deka Borah, WPC(UB)
• Shri Chakradhar Das, Lans Naik (AB)
• Shri Rajesh Kumar Ojha, UBC
• Smt. Nilima Das, UBC
Meanwhile, taking to platform 'X' and sharing this, the Assam Police wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to all recipients of President's Medal For Distinguished Service & Medal For Meritorious Service, conferred on the occasion of #RepublicDay2024. You've made all of us proud."
President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.
Out of 102 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to Police Service, 04 to Fire Service and 04 to Civil Defence& Home Guard Service. Out of 753 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), 667 have been awarded to Police Service, 32 to Fire Service, 27 to Civil Defence& Home Guard Service and 27 to Correctional Service.