Assam Man Gets 20 Years Jail For Raping Sister

A 23-year-old man from Assam’s Jagiroad has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court for repeatedly raping his own sister.

As per reports, the girl was also impregnated by the accused.

Based on a complaint lodged at Jagi Road police station in the year 2019 against PS case no 473/2019 under section 376 (2) (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), R/W section 6 and 9 of the POCSO Act, the Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge of Morigaon delivered the landmark judgment.