CBI Court Sentences Ex-Gauhati High Court Official to 6 Years RI in Defalcation Case

The Special Judge, CBI, Additional Court No. 03, Chandmari, Guwahati, has sentenced Wahed Ali, former Record Arranger of Gauhati High Court, to six years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 1.8 lakh in a case of defalcation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on October 15, 1996, against Wahed Ali and others following a complaint by the Registrar (Judicial) of the Gauhati High Court (HC).

The case pertained to the misappropriation of Rs. 81,000 by Ali, who was deputed to the treasury and bank for collecting funds. When he realized that action might be taken against him, Ali reportedly deposited Rs. 81,000 through a treasury challan and submitted a letter stating that he would refund any excess amount drawn by him from the treasury.

However, the investigation revealed that Ali had fraudulently withdrawn funds against Travel Allowance (T.A.) bills by tampering with original figures, manipulating records, and adding bogus names and amounts. The total sum embezzled was found to be Rs. 38,88,050.

Following the completion of the investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused on September 5, 2000. After prolonged legal proceedings, the court found Wahed Ali guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

