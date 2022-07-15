First Lemon Consignment from Assam Dispatched to London

The first consignment of lemons from Assam to London has been dispatched from Baksa district on Friday.

Around 600 kgs of lemons have been sent as part of an export commitment by the producer from Salbari in Baksa. The initiative has been taken by the Nilachal Agro Producer Company Limited of Salbari.

The lemons which have reached Guwahati from Baksa will be sent to Delhi from where they will be repacked and sent to London.

Meanwhile, this was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his official twitter handle.

CM Sarma wrote, “Happy to share that the first consignment of Assam lemon for export to UK has been dispatched from Baksa. About 600kg of lemons have been sent as part of an export commitment by the producer at the rate of ₹30 per kg for about 80 tonnes over the next 2 months from Gati, Salbari.”

“The lemons are being delivered to Guwahati from where these will be sent to Delhi where these will be repacked and sent to London,” he further wrote.

The Assamese lemon is mainly known for its rich source of Vitamin C and is also very refreshing in taste.