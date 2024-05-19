Assam: Youth Succumbs to Injuries in Scuffle over Dudhnoi Rape Case, Sparks Outrage

A youth who sustained injuries during a scuffle related to the disturbing Dudhnoi rape case tragically passed away in a hospital last Friday. The incident has fueled a wave of anger and protest in the area.
Revisiting the sequence of events, the horrific incident occurred on May 3, 2024, when two teenage girls, returning home after attending a cultural program in Dudhnoi, allegedly fell victim to the heinous acts of three notorious youths. Following the assault, the perpetrators callously discarded the girls on the side of the road.
In response, the family of the victims promptly lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Dudhnoi police station on May 4. The police wasted no time and immediately registered a case 35/24. Accordingly, they apprehended the prime accused, Dhan Talukdar, in connection with the rape case. Although two of the assailants managed to evade capture, a relentless police operation led to the subsequent arrest of Bahar Ali and Rahman Ali from Matia's Dalgoma in the Goalpara district.
However, on the night of May 5, a violent confrontation ensued when a group belonging to the Village Defence Party (VDP), under the aegis of Hiranmoy, sought to interrogate Dhan Talukdar's family members at his residence in Sarapara village. The clash between the two factions resulted in injuries to six individuals, with Hiranmoy Khakhlari being particularly targeted with a dagger.
Police officials swiftly intervened, extracting and transporting the wounded parties to the nearest hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Hiranmoy, a severely wounded youth, sadly succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the GNRC hospital in Guwahati last Friday.
In light of this tragic loss of life, the police have taken action by arresting the main accused’s brother-in-law, Shekabar Ali, and sister, Parbina Begum, on charges of murder. A case 39/24 under section 120(B)/302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in connection to the murder case.
Meanwhile, the Goalpara District All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has strongly demanded the harshest possible punishment for all individuals involved in this appalling series of events.