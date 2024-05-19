Assam: Youth Succumbs to Injuries in Scuffle over Dudhnoi Rape Case, Sparks Outrage

In response, the family of the victims promptly lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Dudhnoi police station on May 4. The police wasted no time and immediately registered a case 35/24. Accordingly, they apprehended the prime accused, Dhan Talukdar, in connection with the rape case. Although two of the assailants managed to evade capture, a relentless police operation led to the subsequent arrest of Bahar Ali and Rahman Ali from Matia's Dalgoma in the Goalpara district.