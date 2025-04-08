House Engulfed in Flames in Assam’s Tezpur; Lawyer Tragically Burnt Alive

One person was burnt to death in a massive fire that broke out in Assam's Tezpurearly on Tuesday morning, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Sharma. The fire reportedly broke out at Sharma's residence in Tezpur's Barahalia, resulting in his death. The incident occurred at around 6 AM, completely engulfing the house in flames.

As per sources, Sharma, a lawyer by profession, was asleep when the fire broke out and tragically lost his life in the blaze. His sister, however, managed to escape unharmed.

However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown so far.