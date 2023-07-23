Illegal Electric Fence Beside Kaziranga Kills 7-Year-old Elephant Calf

At a time when worries over the safety of the wildlife in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve persist due to flooding, a 7 year-old female elephant calf was killed after coming into contact with illegal live electric fence.
The incident took place No.2 Borjuri locality nearby Kaziranga National Park on Saturday.
One Chunku Munda (45) was apprehended in connection to the case.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, Kaziranga Ranger said, “The Park is surrounded by outlying areas, one of which is No.2 Borjuri Basti (village). We learned that an elephant calf was discovered dead in the backyard of Chunku Munda's house yesterday morning. Our team investigated and discovered burn marks on the calf's leg and trunk. When questioned about the incident, the inmate claimed that the elephant died naturally; nevertheless, he later admitted that he installed electrical fencing in his property to keep wild elephants from trespassing.”
The officials of the forest department has also seized a huge quantity of electric wires from Chunku Munda's abode and handed it over the local police administration.
Further investigation into the case is underway.