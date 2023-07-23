Illegal Electric Fence Beside Kaziranga Kills 7-Year-old Elephant Calf

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, Kaziranga Ranger said, “The Park is surrounded by outlying areas, one of which is No.2 Borjuri Basti (village). We learned that an elephant calf was discovered dead in the backyard of Chunku Munda's house yesterday morning. Our team investigated and discovered burn marks on the calf's leg and trunk. When questioned about the incident, the inmate claimed that the elephant died naturally; nevertheless, he later admitted that he installed electrical fencing in his property to keep wild elephants from trespassing.”