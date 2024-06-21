NEHHDC Announces 'Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024' - An Opportunity for Enterprising Women

Participants of “Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024” will compete for a total prize pool of Rs. 5 Lakhs with 1st Prize: Rs. 1,50,000/-, 2nd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000/- and 3rd Prize: Rs. 75,000/-.

Moreover, there are special prizes for Three Best Student Ideas: Rs. 25,000/- each, Women in Technology: Rs. 50,000/- and Innovative Idea from Homemaker: Rs. 50,000/-. Additionally, the top 50 ideas will receive expert mentorship and guidance following the event.