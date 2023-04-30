Sivasagar Scribe Injured Amid Protest Outside Contractor Nirmal’s Residence

“Hello, I am Nirmal Kumar Mur, I regret for the untoward incident with AJYCP leader Lakhi Das Panikar last April 27, 2023. I am deeply pained and ashamed for whatever happened that day. I apologize to all the members of the AJYCP and specially Lakhi Das from the bottom of my heart. I promise not to repeat this again in the future and, thus, I apologize to the people of Assam. I am ready to visit the AJYCP office and apologize for the same. Thank You, Jai Aai Axom,” said Nirmal in his video message.