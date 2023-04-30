Sivasagar Scribe Injured Amid Protest Outside Contractor Nirmal’s Residence

A video journalist of a web portal was injured during a protest by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) outside the premises of controversial Jal Jeevan Mission contractor Nirmal Kumar Mor in Sivasagar on Sunday.
The injured video journalist was identified as Sariful Ahmed (25).
According to reports, family members of contractor Nirmal Kumar Mor pelted stones at the protesters; however, the said journalist who was also present to cover the protest was injured.
He sustained a severe injury on his head and was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medication. An FIR was lodged in connection to the matter at the Sivasagar Police Station.
On the other hand, the AJYCP protesters hurled eggs at the contractor’s premises, demanding an apology from him for hitting the AJYCP regional secretary Lakhi Das Panikar from the Mahmora unit, of late.
Meanwhile, the controversial contractor shared a video message tendering an apology to the AJYCP leader for his misbehavior.
It is also learnt that Nirmal went into hiding after the incident.
“Hello, I am Nirmal Kumar Mur, I regret for the untoward incident with AJYCP leader Lakhi Das Panikar last April 27, 2023. I am deeply pained and ashamed for whatever happened that day. I apologize to all the members of the AJYCP and specially Lakhi Das from the bottom of my heart. I promise not to repeat this again in the future and, thus, I apologize to the people of Assam. I am ready to visit the AJYCP office and apologize for the same. Thank You, Jai Aai Axom,” said Nirmal in his video message.
Earlier, contractor Nirmal Kumar Mur was seen in a video bashing the AJYCP regional secretary Lakhi Das Panikar from the Mahmora unit following a heated argument. A video of the said incident went viral thereafter.