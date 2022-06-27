Two Held With Huge Amount Of Illicit Drugs In Assam's Nagaon

Assam police have seized a large quantity of illicit drugs in Nagaon and arrested two persons in connection to it.

According to sources, drugs worth Rs 13,35,500 was recovered during an operation on Sunday night.

The two arrestees were identified as Baharul Islam and Amlan Jyoti Kalita.

The drugs were recovered their residence, sources said.

Additionally, unaccounted cash amount of Rs 16,000 and a luxury vehicle was also recovered from the duo.

Police have registered a case against the duo and an investigation to unearth further linkages has been initiated.