Lok Sabha Polls 2024: A Look at Key Candidates in Fray for Fifth Phase

Meanwhile, some of the key constituencies in the fifth phase of elections are Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Fatehpur, Faizabad and Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North and Mumbai South in Maharashtra, Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah and Hooghly in West Bengal, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur in Bihar, Sundargarh, Bolangir and Kandhamal in Odisha, Kodarma and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.