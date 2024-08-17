National

20 Coaches of Sabarmati Express Derail In UP; No Injuries Reported

According to reports, the derailment of train number 19168, which operates between Varanasi Junction and Ahmedabad, was caused by the train striking a boulder on the tracks.
20 Coaches of Sabarmati Express Derail In UP; No Injuries Reported
20 Coaches of Sabarmati Express Derail In UP; No Injuries ReportedSource - Google
Pratidin Bureau

In the early hours of Saturday, at least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred as the train was traveling towards Jhansi from Varanasi Junction. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to reports, the derailment of train number 19168, which operates between Varanasi Junction and Ahmedabad, was caused by the train striking a boulder on the tracks.

Emergency services, including fire trucks and ambulances, were dispatched to the scene. After a thorough inspection, authorities confirmed that no passengers were injured in the incident.

The derailment has disrupted rail traffic in the region. In response, railway officials are arranging buses to transport passengers to another station, from where they will be sent onward to their destinations by a special train.

20 Coaches of Sabarmati Express Derail In UP; No Injuries Reported
2 Dead, 20 Injured as Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derails in Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/20-coaches-of-sabarmati-express-derail-in-up-no-injuries-reported
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com