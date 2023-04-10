ECI withdraws national party status from Trinamool Congress, NCP, and CPI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has withdrawn the national party status of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The decision was made on Monday based on the parties' failure to meet the criteria for retaining their national status.

As per the ECI guidelines, a political party must be recognized as a state party in at least four states or must have at least two percent seats in the Lok Sabha to be eligible for national party status. The Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Communist Party of India failed to meet either of these criteria, leading to the revocation of their national status.

In a separate decision, the poll panel recognized Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party based on its impressive electoral performance in four states - Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat. The party, which is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab, now joins the ranks of the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and National People's Party (NPP) as a national party.

The ECI also revoked the state party status granted to several regional parties, including the RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal, and MPC in Mizoram. The decision means that these parties will no longer be eligible for a common symbol in states where they are not recognized.

The withdrawal of national status from the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Communist Party of India is likely to have significant implications for these parties' future prospects. Losing national party status could impact their ability to contest elections in certain states and weaken their bargaining power in national politics. On the other hand, the AAP's elevation to national party status is likely to boost the party's profile and increase its chances of expanding its presence beyond the four states where it currently has a significant presence.

Overall, the ECI's decisions are likely to have far-reaching implications for Indian politics and could potentially reshape the political landscape in the country.