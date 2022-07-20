Guwahati-bound Go First Flight Diverted to Jaipur After Windshield Cracks Mid-Air

A Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday after the windshield cracked mid-air, said the DGCA officials.

Earlier, on Tuesday, two Go First flights were diverted due to engine snags. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said that the matter is being investigated and the aircrafts are being grounded.

The DGCA added that the flights will take off once they get a clearance by the authority.

GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault. Meanwhile, another flight, Go Air A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202, from Srinagar to Delhi was diverted to Srinagar due to Engine no. 2 EGT overlimit, reported ANI citing DGCA.

