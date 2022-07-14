IMD Issues Red Alert for Several Districts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai on Thursday and issued red alerts for several districts of Maharashtra. Several areas have been waterlogged causing traffic disruptions at many places due to incessant showers.

The weather department said that there is possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai. Also, occasional strong winds reacing 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are also expected. These forecasts are valid for next 24 hours.

It was over a week now that Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall that has led to severe water-logging situation in places. Due to incessant rainfall, Powai Lake in Mumbai was overflowing last week and water-logging was reported from areas like Dadar.

Red alert has been issued for Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Satara, Nanded, Yavatmal, and Chandrapur on Thursday.

Also Read: Masks Mandatory in Cachar Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Orange alert has been issued for Thane, Ratnagiri, Latur, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts of Maharashtra.

Earlier today, 15 people were rescued by the SDRF team in Tumsar in Bhandara district. They were stuck in a temple due to a flood-like situation there.

In the last few days, heavy rainfall has been witnessed over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas. Heavy rainfall had also triggered flood-like situation in Gadchiroli.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inspected the flood situation on the Wainganga river bridge in Armori taluka of Gadchiroli.

The IMD Mumbai on Wednesday said southwest monsoon was vigorous over Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch region; and was active over Konkan-Goa, central Maharashtra. Due to this, extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over north Konkan, Marathwada and Gujarat.

The weather department predicted that enhanced rainfall activity was likely to continue over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra. In a daily weather update, the weather office on Wednesday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places with extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of north Konkan.

The office has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of south Konkan-Goa, over Ghat areas of north-central Maharashtra. Fishermen have been advised not to venture along and off north Maharashtra coast from 13-17 July.