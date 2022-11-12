Guwahati Man Arrested For Murdering Wife

Guwahati police on Friday night arrested a man from Hatigaon area for allegedly murdering his own wife.

The accused, identified as Hussain Ali Ahmed, was apprehended from Juripaar area yesterday night.

Sources said that Hussain had bludgeoned his wife to death for reasons currently unknown. The police informed that he will be thoroughly questioned.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sumi Begum.

The arrest was made following a complaint by the woman’s family at Hatigaon police station, sources informed.

It is learned that the couple had tied the knot 12 years ago. The reason for the husband’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is on.