Meghalaya: Cop Among 5 Held For Involvement In Illegal Drug Trade

A Meghalaya police constable was among five persons who were arrested in connection with an alleged illegal drug trade bid.

The five smugglers were arrested from different parts of the state.

According to reports, heroin worth Rs 1 crore have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

Police said that one Nisooki War (29) was arrested with 201 grams of heroin worth Rs 1 crore in East Jaintia Hills district, which was smuggled from Assam’s Cachar district.

Further, one Meghalaya police constable, identified as Triplepearl Pasi of East Jaintia Hills DEF was also arrested for entering into criminal conspiracy, for aiding and abetting War in the commission of the crime.

In another instance, heroin weighing 10 grams valued at Rs 30,000 was seized from three persons travelling in a car at West Khasi Hills district.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused persons.

An Investigation to unearth further linkages is on.