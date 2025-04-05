Sonowal Flags Off ‘Maritime Awareness Walkathon’ on 62nd National Maritime Day

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday flagged off the ‘Maritime Awareness Walkathon’ in the national capital to mark the 62nd National Maritime Day.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal reiterated the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047, urging every citizen to contribute towards this goal. “In the next 25 years, we have to make India a developed nation, and for this, every Indian must play their part,” he stated.

The minister also underscored the role of youth in transforming India into a global maritime powerhouse. “If we aspire to become the most powerful maritime nation, today's youth must take the lead. When I look at you all, I feel proud. You have the strength to make this dream a reality,” he said.

National Maritime Day is observed annually on April 5 to commemorate the historic voyage of S.S. Loyalty, the first Indian-owned vessel operated by Scindia Steam Navigation Company Limited, which set sail for London on April 5, 1919.

Speaking to the media, Sonowal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for advancing the maritime sector. “In the last 10 years, under PM Modi’s dynamic leadership, significant development has taken place in port shipping, waterways, and maritime trade. A robust ecosystem has been created to position India as a leading maritime nation,” he remarked.

